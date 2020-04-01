ALTA seeks more assistance from governments as industry has 'essentially ground to a halt'

ALTA stated (30-Mar-2020) key regional aviation organisations and stakeholders are renewing their joint call on governments and authorities to work in a coordinated and assertive manner to sustain the viability of the aviation industry. ALTA stated the aviation industry has "essentially ground to a halt" due to the numerous mobility restrictions, travel bans and border closures in force. As a result, along with related business in the value chain, the industry is now increasingly facing a liquidity crisis. ALTA requested that the following measures are considered among the specific temporary proposals across the air transport value chain:

Aid the continuity of the services provided by airlines, airports, air navigation service providers, and associate services that will jointly support the return of commercial air traffic by ensuring the economic and financial sustainability of the aviation industry;

The inclusion of the aviation sector in any national scheme or special aid package to provide relief for the current dire situation;

The facilitation of debt renegotiation and to allow for government budgets to be reinvested in the aviation sector;

The adjustment of working conditions for companies and employees to be jointly agreed upon as a contingency measure;

Flexibility with respect to slot rules and other non-safety related provisions which can permit the industry to return to operations more rapidly once the contingency is over;

Provide temporary relief in the requirement to develop infrastructure, particularly in order to comply with level of service obligations or projects that are not immediately required by the industry;

Relax quality of service obligations until operations return to normal.