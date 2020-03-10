ALTA requests authorities to increase communication and flexibility amidst the COVID-19 outbreak

ALTA announced (06-Mar-2020) Latin America does not yet show in numbers the impact of the coronavirus, except for some affected routes to Europe and Asia. ALTA requested the following from aviation stakeholders in the region:

Maintain a fluid contact with the airlines in order to effectively inform and coordinate any income control measures or health forms required by the different states;

Flexibility in airport slot allocation rules as an exceptional measure to ensure that low demand or cancelled flights do not affect airlines' historical compliance required for the planning of the next flight season;

Reduce overall costs to the industry to mitigate the impact of this exceptional situation. These include taxes, fees and charges throughout the airline production chain;

Adjust work conditions as a contingency measure to secure industry jobs during this public health emergency. [more - original PR]