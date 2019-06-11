11-Jun-2019 10:43 AM
ALTA reports addition of one million passengers in the region in Apr-2019
ALTA executive director Luis Felipe de Oliveira commented (10-Jun-2019) on Apr-2019 figures, stating: "Airlines in the region carried 24.1 million passengers, accounting for a 4.4% growth, compared to Apr-2018, with an additional one million passengers".
- Brazil had a "slight" deceleration with a modest passenger traffic growth of 0.61% year-on-year, mainly caused by the exit of Avianca Brazil and a slight contraction of the economy during the first quarter;
- Mexico had "robust" growth with almost 400,000 additional passengers in its domestic market or the equivalent to an 8.3% increase. Mexico is also going through challenging economic conditions, with a contraction of its economy of 0.2% during the 1Q2019;
- Argentina, Chile and Peru continue with superlative growth. Chile's domestic market had 1.14 million passengers handled, a 37.8% increase. Mr Oliveira explained: "This dynamism in Chile is leveraged by the reduction of taxes initiated in 2018 and the growth of the LCC". Argentina's domestic market had 1.2 million passengers, a 16% increase. In Peru, 1.2 million passengers were handled accounting for a 15% increase.
- Intra-regional international traffic showed a slight decrease for the second consecutive month (-1.7%) mainly driven by the decrease in traffic between Argentina-Chile, Argentina-Panama, and Argentina-Brazil.
- Extra-regional international traffic grew 6.5%, driven by the increase of traffic to Europe (16%) and North America (4.7%). [more - original PR]