16-Oct-2018 12:03 PM

ALTA reports 6.6% increase in passenger traffic in Aug-2018

ALTA, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (12-Oct-2018) Aug-2018 passenger traffic was 1.4 million, a 6.6% year-on-year increase. ALTA stated: "Nearly 50% of the absolute growth in passenger traffic took place in the two largest domestic markets in the region: Mexico and Brazil. In percentage growth, Argentina, Chile and Peru stood out, with double digit growth mostly due to the positive impact of low-cost carriers". [more - original PR]

