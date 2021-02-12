ALTA: Mexico, Brazil and Chile represented the bulk of regional traffic in 2020
Latin American and Caribbean Air Transport Association (ALTA) announced (11-Feb-2021) Mexico, Brazil and Chile, countries that did not stop their aviation activity throughout 2020, represented the bulk of the Latin America and Caribbean market during the year. Mexico totalled 48 million passengers, representing 27% of total traffic in the region, and was the country with the lowest total traffic reduction, with 53% fewer passengers from 2019, or 6pp above the regional average. Brazil also outperformed the regional average, totalling 49.5 million passengers and a 57% reduction over 2019. Mexico and Brazil together represented almost 60% of total 2020 passengers. Chile totalled 9.4 million passengers in 2020, down 64% compared to 2019. [more - original PR]