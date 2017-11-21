Loading
21-Nov-2017 12:38 PM

ALTA, IATA and ACI-LAC sign MoU aimed at improving air transport in Latin America and the Caribbean

Latin American and Caribbean Air Transport Association (ALTA), IATA, ACI LA and ACI-LAC signed (20-Nov-2017) a joint MoU focused on improving air transport in Latin America and the Caribbean. The MoU sets the following goals:

  • Improving aviation safety to achieve safety targets established by the Regional Aviation Safety Group - Pan America;
  • Implementing cost effective security and facilitation measures, including new technologies designed to simplify business procedures and transactional processes;
  • Enhancing airport infrastructure and air traffic management initiatives for safe, efficient and sustainable operations;
  • Collaborating and sharing best practices on fuel supply and storage;
  • Placing aviation on government agendas to highlight the value aviation generates as an engine of economic and social development;
  • Raising awareness of the importance of a transparent process that result in a more harmonised regulatory framework;
  • Evolving the airport concessions framework in the region in order to guarantee the economic viability of the aviation Industry. [more - original PR]

