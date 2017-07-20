Alrosa to acquire three MC-21 aircraft

International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS announced (19-Jul-2017) Alrosa plans to acquire three MC-21 aircraft, with an option for another three, under a 12 year operational leasing contract with Ilyushin Finance Company. Deliveries are expected from 2023. The aircraft will be configured with business and economy class seats. Alrosa and Ilyushin Finance Company will finalise key contract terms in the beginning of 4Q2017. [more - original PR - Russian]