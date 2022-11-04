ALPA-SIN: Pilots shortage was there before COVID-19

ALPA-SIN VP of the technical committee Jaffar Bin Hassan, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (04-Nov-2022) "A pilot shortage was there before COVID, I believe that the period before we were short of 20,000 in Asia Pacific". Captain Hassan said: "The difference between now and then, was before the shortage was due to training new pilots, but now we have a different kind of shortage, where there were pilots who were terminated or furloughed and there was a halt in recruitment and promotion". He added: "Now with the ramping up of air travel, to reactive pilots who were furloughed is faster than to reintroduce new ones into the field".