ALPA requests US House Subcommittee provide security for pax, cargo operations

Air Line Pilots Association International (ALPA) urged (27-Sep-2018) the US House Transport Subcommittee provide a single level of security for passenger and cargo flight operations against 'insider' threats from authorised workers and unescorted access to secured airport areas. ALPA suggested the Subcommittee introduce policy action requiring reinforced cargo cockpit doors, specific cargo security training, fingerprint criminal history record checks for anyone with access to cargo aircraft and for all cargo operations to be conducted in a Security Identification Display Area (SIDA). [more - original PR]