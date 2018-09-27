ALPA and ACPA request Transport Canada accept recommendations for pilot fatigue rules
Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) and Air Canada Pilots Association (ACPA) separately requested (25-Sep-2018) Transport Canada address pilot fatigue by strengthening regulations on flight and duty time. ALPA president Captain Dan Adamus stated Canada "lags far behind the rest of the world" regarding pilot fatigue rules. He encouraged the government adopt recommendations pending before the Treasury Board for flight, duty and minimum rest time requirements. ACPA chair of master elected council Captain Matt Hogan noted the government's proposed rules would allow Canadian pilots to "operate two hours longer than NASA research recommends, and even longer than would be permitted in the US". Mr Hogan urged the government apply the same fatigue limits to pilots on all sizes of aircraft and limit evening duty periods to 8.5 hours of flight time. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II English/French]