18-Dec-2017 8:44 AM

Allied Pilots Association: Ryanair pilots deal a 'decisive blow' against indirect employment scheme

Allied Pilots Association president Daniel F Carey welcomed (15-Dec-2017) Ryanair's decision to recognise pilot unions, stating: "On behalf of the 15,000 pilots of American Airlines represented by the Allied Pilots Association, I want to express my gratitude to our Ryanair brothers and sisters for advancing the interests of all professional pilots". Captain Carey added: "By securing the right to collectively bargain their terms of employment, the pilots of Ryanair have struck a decisive blow against the indirect employment scheme, which poses a threat to professional pilots worldwide". [more - original PR]

