6-May-2022 3:43 PM

Alliance chairman: Qantas acquisition represents 'compelling' opportunity

Alliance Airlines chairman Steve Padgett stated (05-May-2022) the company's planned acquisition by Qantas Airways will represent a "compelling opportunity for our shareholders to exit the Alliance business following a period of significant industry upheaval, and to realise a strong return on Alliance's fleet assets". Mr Padgett added: "The transaction structure enables our shareholders to continue to participate in the Alliance story, albeit as part of an expanded Qantas Group or should they choose, to crystallise a cash payment by selling the Qantas shares issued to them following implementation of the scheme". [more - original PR]

