31-Oct-2018 10:01 AM

Alliance Aviation Services profitable in FY2018, to expand fleet to 42 in 2019

Alliance Aviation Services reported (30-Oct-2018) the following operational and financial highlights for FY2018:

  • Profit before tax: AUD26.1 million (USD18.5 million);
  • Flying hours: 34,612, +35%;
  • Net debt: AUD53.4 million (USD37.9 million);
  • Dividend payment of AUD 8.8 cents (USD 6.2 cents) per share;
  • Delivery of three aircraft;
  • A further two aircraft to be delivered by the end of 2018 and four in 2019, increasing fleet to 42 aircraft. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

