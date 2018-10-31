31-Oct-2018 10:01 AM
Alliance Aviation Services profitable in FY2018, to expand fleet to 42 in 2019
Alliance Aviation Services reported (30-Oct-2018) the following operational and financial highlights for FY2018:
- Profit before tax: AUD26.1 million (USD18.5 million);
- Flying hours: 34,612, +35%;
- Net debt: AUD53.4 million (USD37.9 million);
- Dividend payment of AUD 8.8 cents (USD 6.2 cents) per share;
- Delivery of three aircraft;
- A further two aircraft to be delivered by the end of 2018 and four in 2019, increasing fleet to 42 aircraft. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]