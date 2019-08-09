Become a CAPA Member
9-Aug-2019 11:22 AM

Alliance Aviation reports 'best financial result' in its history for FY2019

Alliance Aviation announced (07-Aug-2019) record profit before tax of AUD32.8 million (USD22.3 million) for the year ended 30-Jun-2019, a year-on-year increase of 25.7%. Net profit after tax increased by AUD4.6 million (USD3.1 million) to AUD22.7 million (AUD15.2 million). Alliance CEO Lee Schofield stated the company "has delivered the best financial result in the Company's history" and is "underpinned by the continued focus of all Alliance employees". [more - original PR]

