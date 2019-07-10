Alliance Aviation purchases five Fokker 100 aircraft and spares from Helvetic Airways

Alliance Aviation Services Limited entered (10-Jul-2019) a binding agreement with Helvetic Airways to purchase five Fokker 100 aircraft as well as the entirety of Helvetic Airway's spare engines, parts and tooling. The acquisition aims to expand the carrier's Australia and South Pacific capabilities, focussing on wet lease and contract aviation services as well as reducing future capital expenditure. The acquisition additionally aims to diversify revenue streams and secure Alliance's position as the largest supplier of engines and spare parts outside of Fokker. The purchase builds upon Alliance's acquisition of 21 Fokker aircraft from Austrian Airlines in Dec-2015. [more - original PR]