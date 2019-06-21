Alliance Aviation forecasts highest profit before tax in 17 years

Alliance Airlines reported (20-Jun-2019) it expects a profit before tax of AUD32.5 million (USD22.5 million), the highest it has achieved in 17 years for FY2019. Alliance Airlines CEO Lee Schofield said "our diversification strategy continues to be successful" and the carrier's "significant growth of the company is the result of our continued safety focus and market leading on time performance" of 95%. [more - original PR]