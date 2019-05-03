Alliance Airlines to build new base at Rockhampton

Alliance Airlines announced (02-May-2019) plans to establish a new base in Rockhampton through the Queensland Government's Advance Queensland Industry Attraction Fund. The AUD12.5 million (USD8.7 million) project aims to bring further connectivity, routes, increased private charters and new tourism ventures to the area, with crew, maintenance, and aircraft to be based in Rockhampton. The development will additionally aid the area in natural disasters due to improved access to large commercial aircraft. [more - original PR]