Alliance Airlines enters agreement with Jetran for acquisition of 16 E190s

Alliance Aviation Services Limited entered (18-Dec-2020) into an agreement with Jetran LLC, to further expand its fleet through the purchase of 16 additional Embraer E190 aircraft, and one spare General Electric CF34 engine. The total acquisition price for the package is AUD85 million (USD65.2 million) which will be funded through a mixture of existing cash facilities, operating cash flows and debt. The aircraft were previously operated by American Airlines and are in a 99 seat two class cabin configuration and will deliver to Alliance over an 11 month period beginning with five aircraft in Dec-2020 and then one a month until Nov-2021. This additional capacity will be deployed to capture several growth opportunities across Australia, including contract flying and wet and dry lease operations. The E190 simulator purchased as part of the Azzora E190 transaction will be utilised for most of the initial and all recurrent pilot training. [more - original PR]