Allegiant will not lead market for pre-tax margin in 2024: VP

Allegiant Travel Company VP of corporate development and governmental affairs John Pepper, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "We've been the pre-tax margin leader for 20 years and I still think we'll be in the top quartile this year, but not at the top and really that's attributable to a couple things". Mr Pepper added: "One is last year to address pilot retention issues we started accruing at industry standard pay grades... Another reason's Boeing... until they are able to deliver airplanes, everyone's having that challenge".