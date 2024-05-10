Allegiant VP: Unit costs will have to drop relative to growth in the US domestic market

Allegiant Travel Company VP of corporate development and governmental affairs John Pepper, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "What we've been able to do is figure out how to offer a very low cost by having a very low fixed cost structure". Mr Pepper added: "One of the things we see in the domestic US market is that unit costs are going to have to come down relative to growth. You can't have the big guys shrink 5% versus 2019 and have the cost up 20% and then have carriers like Spirit or Frontier grow 20%-30% but also have costs go up 20%. We need to fix some of the structural impediments".