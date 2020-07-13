Allegiant Travel Company sees 'modest demand improvements', continues focus on eliminating costs

Allegiant Travel Company EVP and CFO Gregory Anderson reported (09-Jul-2020) the carrier experienced "modest demand improvements" during Jun-2020, with gross bookings averaging more than USD4 million per day. Consequently, Allegiant's average daily gross bookings was more than USD2.5 million for 2Q2020, and the average daily cash burn was USD900,000 for 2Q2020, compared to the previous forecast of USD1.75 million. Daily cash burn for 3Q2020 is projected at approximately USD750,000. "We remain focused on finding ways to eliminate costs and preserve cash. We continue to keep our finger on the pulse and will leverage the flexibility of our model to pull back capacity to match demand levels in the coming months", concluded Mr Anderson. Allegiant VP of revenue Drew Wells mentioned the carrier expects to operate approximately 75% of its schedule in 3Q2020, and is willing to "make any necessary adjustments as dictated by demand trends". [more - original PR]