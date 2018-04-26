Loading
Allegiant Travel Company reports operating profit growth of 8.5% in 1Q2018

Allegiant Travel Company reported (25-Apr-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:

  • Total operating revenue: USD425.4 million, +12.0% year-on-year;
  • Total operating costs: USD345.5 million, +12.8%;
    • Labour: USD113.0 million, +17.3%;
    • Fuel: USD106.0 million, +25.2%;
  • Operating profit: USD80.0 million, +8.5%;
  • Net profit: USD55.2 million, +30.9%;
  • Passengers: 3.3 million, +14.6%;
  • Load factor: 83.0%, +2.8ppt;
  • Operating cost per ASM: USD 9.27 cents, +2.2%;
  • Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 6.43 cents, -2.0%;
  • Scheduled passenger revenue per ASM: USD 11.30 cents, +1.4%;
  • Average stage length: 910 miles, +0.8%;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: USD50.8 million;
  • Total debt: USD1063 million. [more - original PR]

