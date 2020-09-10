Allegiant Travel Company reports 'modest' improvements in daily bookings for Aug-2020

Allegiant Travel Company EVP and CFO Gregory Anderson reported (09-Sep-2020) average daily bookings of approximately USD2 million for Aug-2020. "We continued to maintain a broad selling presence with available seat miles remaining relatively flat year over year", he stated. Average daily cash burn is expected to be more than USD1 million for 3Q2020, "at recent booking levels". Mr Anderson noted the company is also witnessing "modest week over week improvements in daily bookings throughout the month of Aug-2020 and into Sep-2020". If existing booking trends continue, the company's average daily cash burn is expected to be less than USD1 million for 4Q2020. [more - original PR]