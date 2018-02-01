Loading
1-Feb-2018 12:21 PM

Allegiant Travel Company reports 60th consecutive profitable quarter in 4Q2017

Allegiant Travel Company reported (31-Jan-2018) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 31-Dec-2017:
    • Total operating revenue: USD378.6 million, +12.7% year-on-year;
      • Ancillary: USD152.0 million, +14.2%;
    • Total operating costs: USD352.4 million, +31.6%;
      • Labour: USD94.3 million, +16.7%;
      • Fuel: USD92.9 million, +24.9%;
    • Operating profit: USD26.2 million, -61.6%;
    • Net profit: USD82.5 million, +99.7%;
    • Passengers: 3.1 million, +13.2%;
    • Passenger load factor: 80.6%, +0.8ppt;
    • Operating cost per ASM: USD 10.27 cents, +17.9%;
    • Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 7.56 cents, +20.2%;
    • Average stage length: 872 miles, +0.5%;
  • 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:
    • Total operating revenue: USD1504 million, +10.3%;
      • Ancillary: USD599.2 million, +10.0%;
    • Total operating cost: USD1277 million, +28.7%;
      • Labour: USD371.6 million, +27.3%;
      • Fuel: USD343.3 million, +33.4%;
    • Operating profit: USD227.2 million, -38.7%;
    • Net profit: USD194.9 million, -11.2%;
    • Passengers: 12.3 million, +10.6%;
    • Passenger load factor: 81.6%, -1.5ppt;
    • Operating cost per ASM: USD 9.38 cents, +17.0%;
    • Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 6.86 cents, +15.5%;
    • Average stage length: 870 miles, -2.1%;
    • Cash and cash equivalents: USD59.4 million;
    • Total debt: USD1165 million. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More