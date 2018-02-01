Allegiant Travel Company reports 60th consecutive profitable quarter in 4Q2017

Allegiant Travel Company reported (31-Jan-2018) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 31-Dec-2017:
- Total operating revenue: USD378.6 million, +12.7% year-on-year;
- Ancillary: USD152.0 million, +14.2%;
- Total operating costs: USD352.4 million, +31.6%;
- Labour: USD94.3 million, +16.7%;
- Fuel: USD92.9 million, +24.9%;
- Operating profit: USD26.2 million, -61.6%;
- Net profit: USD82.5 million, +99.7%;
- Passengers: 3.1 million, +13.2%;
- Passenger load factor: 80.6%, +0.8ppt;
- Operating cost per ASM: USD 10.27 cents, +17.9%;
- Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 7.56 cents, +20.2%;
- Average stage length: 872 miles, +0.5%;
- Total operating revenue: USD378.6 million, +12.7% year-on-year;
- 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:
- Total operating revenue: USD1504 million, +10.3%;
- Ancillary: USD599.2 million, +10.0%;
- Total operating cost: USD1277 million, +28.7%;
- Labour: USD371.6 million, +27.3%;
- Fuel: USD343.3 million, +33.4%;
- Operating profit: USD227.2 million, -38.7%;
- Net profit: USD194.9 million, -11.2%;
- Passengers: 12.3 million, +10.6%;
- Passenger load factor: 81.6%, -1.5ppt;
- Operating cost per ASM: USD 9.38 cents, +17.0%;
- Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 6.86 cents, +15.5%;
- Average stage length: 870 miles, -2.1%;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD59.4 million;
- Total debt: USD1165 million. [more - original PR]
- Total operating revenue: USD1504 million, +10.3%;