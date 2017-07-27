Allegiant Travel Company profit declines in 2Q2017

Allegiant Travel Company reported (26-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights:

Three months ended 30-Jun-2017: Total operating revenue: USD400.6 million, +16.2% year-on-year; Total ancillary: USD159.7 million, +13.5%; Total operating costs: USD315.4 million, +31.2%; Labour: USD92.2 million, +34.5%; Fuel: USD85.4 million, +42.3%; Operating profit: USD85.2 million, -18.5%; Net profit: USD48.5 million, -20.3%; Passengers: 3.3 million, +14.9%; Passenger load factor: 82.6%, -1.3ppt; Operating cost per ASM: USD 8.80 cents, +16.4%; Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 6.42 cents, +13.2%; Average stage length: 866 miles, -3.0%;

Six months ended 30-Jun-2017: Total operating revenue: USD776.5 million, +12.0%; Total ancillary: USD304.0 million, +11.4%; Total operating costs: USD618.4 million, +32.2%; Labour: USD188.5 million, +36.8%; Fuel: USD170.0 million, +49.6%; Operating profit: USD158.1 million, -29.9%; Net profit: USD90.1 million, -32.2%; Passengers: 6.2 million, +13.1%; Passenger load factor: 81.4%, -2.5ppts; Operating cost per ASM: USD 8.88 cents, +17.3%; Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 6.44 cents, +12.4%; Average stage length: 883 miles, -3.3%; Total unrestricted cash: USD502.9 million; Total debt: USD877.5 million.


