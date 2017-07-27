27-Jul-2017 12:54 PM
Allegiant Travel Company profit declines in 2Q2017
Allegiant Travel Company reported (26-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 30-Jun-2017:
- Total operating revenue: USD400.6 million, +16.2% year-on-year;
- Total ancillary: USD159.7 million, +13.5%;
- Total operating costs: USD315.4 million, +31.2%;
- Labour: USD92.2 million, +34.5%;
- Fuel: USD85.4 million, +42.3%;
- Operating profit: USD85.2 million, -18.5%;
- Net profit: USD48.5 million, -20.3%;
- Passengers: 3.3 million, +14.9%;
- Passenger load factor: 82.6%, -1.3ppt;
- Operating cost per ASM: USD 8.80 cents, +16.4%;
- Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 6.42 cents, +13.2%;
- Average stage length: 866 miles, -3.0%;
- Six months ended 30-Jun-2017:
- Total operating revenue: USD776.5 million, +12.0%;
- Total ancillary: USD304.0 million, +11.4%;
- Total operating costs: USD618.4 million, +32.2%;
- Labour: USD188.5 million, +36.8%;
- Fuel: USD170.0 million, +49.6%;
- Operating profit: USD158.1 million, -29.9%;
- Net profit: USD90.1 million, -32.2%;
- Passengers: 6.2 million, +13.1%;
- Passenger load factor: 81.4%, -2.5ppts;
- Operating cost per ASM: USD 8.88 cents, +17.3%;
- Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 6.44 cents, +12.4%;
- Average stage length: 883 miles, -3.3%;
- Total unrestricted cash: USD502.9 million;
- Total debt: USD877.5 million. [more - original PR]
