26-Oct-2017 2:06 PM

Allegiant Travel Company operating profit declines 44% in 3Q2017 as cost growth exceeds revenue

Allegiant Travel Company reported (25-Oct-2017) the following financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2017:

  • Total operating revenue: USD348.8 million, +4.6% year-on-year;
    • Ancillary: USD143.1 million, +3.3%;
  • Total operating costs: USD305.9 million, +19.2%;
    • Labour: USD88.8 million, +20.9%;
    • Fuel: USD80.4 million, +16.0%;
  • Operating profit: USD42.9 million, -44.1%;
  • Net profit: USD22.3 million, -51.0%;
  • Passengers: 3.0 million, +3.6%;
  • Passenger load factor: 83.0%, -1.7ppt;
  • Operating cost per ASM: USD 9.50 cents, +15.6%;
  • Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 7.00 cents, +16.7%;
  • Average stage length: 842 miles, -2.5%;
  • Total unrestricted cash: USD502.4 million;
  • Total debt: USD1012 million. [more - original PR]

