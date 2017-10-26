Allegiant Travel Company operating profit declines 44% in 3Q2017 as cost growth exceeds revenue

Allegiant Travel Company reported (25-Oct-2017) the following financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2017:
- Total operating revenue: USD348.8 million, +4.6% year-on-year;
- Ancillary: USD143.1 million, +3.3%;
- Total operating costs: USD305.9 million, +19.2%;
- Labour: USD88.8 million, +20.9%;
- Fuel: USD80.4 million, +16.0%;
- Operating profit: USD42.9 million, -44.1%;
- Net profit: USD22.3 million, -51.0%;
- Passengers: 3.0 million, +3.6%;
- Passenger load factor: 83.0%, -1.7ppt;
- Operating cost per ASM: USD 9.50 cents, +15.6%;
- Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 7.00 cents, +16.7%;
- Average stage length: 842 miles, -2.5%;
- Total unrestricted cash: USD502.4 million;
- Total debt: USD1012 million. [more - original PR]