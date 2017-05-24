Allegiant takes delivery of first A320ceo in new livery

Allegiant Air welcomed (23-May-2017) its first A320ceo aircraft at Orlando Sanford International Airport on 23-May-2017, marking another step in its planned transition to an all-Airbus fleet by 2019. The A320ceo, powered by the CFM56-5B engine, is also the first aircraft painted in Allegiant's new livery, as selected by company employees. The carrier chose Nevada State Bank as its finance partner for this first aircraft. Allegiant currently has a total of 79 Airbus aircraft either in service or committed for future delivery. [more - original PR]