10-Dec-2020 12:25 PM

Allegiant sees 'deceleration of bookings', expects 15% reduction in capacity for 4Q2020

Allegiant Travel Company VP of revenue Drew Wells stated (09-Dec-2020) the carrier has witnessed a "deceleration of bookings coupled with an increase in cancellations related to recent surges in COVID-19 cases and new travel restrictions" during the past several weeks. Average daily bookings averaged approximately USD2.2 million in Nov-2020, compared to about USD3 million in Oct-2020. "There continues to be a divergence in terms of strength between peak travel periods and non-peak periods, with peak days showing far more resiliency, a trend expected to hold through the Christmas holiday". Capacity is expected to be down about 15% year-on-year in 4Q2020. [more - original PR]

