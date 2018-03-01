2-Mar-2018 12:24 AM
Allegiant operated 314 routes with no competition in 2017
Allegiant VP fleet planning and corporate finance Robert Neal, speaking at the CAPA Global LCC Summit, reported (01-Mar-2018) the airline operated 314 routes without competition and 86 routes with competition in 2017. The carrier competes with 'legacy carriers' (American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines) on 66 routes, 'lower cost carriers' (Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and JetBlue Airways) on seven routes and ULCCs (Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines) on 59 routes, based on the current schedule until 14-Aug-2018 and announcements and cancellations as of 12-Dec-2017. Mr Neal said the airline's strategy to "largely fly where everyone else isn't" is "key to success".