Allegiant makes major cuts to Apr/May-2020 capacity, estimates cash burn at USD2m per day

Allegiant Travel Company announced (07-Apr-2020) a 12.2% year-on-year capacity reduction in Mar-2020, with revenue to decrease approximately 40% to 45%. Capacity for Apr-2020 and May-2020 is now expected to be down 80% to 90%, resulting from an unprecedented amount of cancellations and much lower bookings for future travel. The schedule is being reduced into the summer season and will be continuously reevaluated. Current cash burn is estimated at USD2 million to USD2.5 million per day, leading the carrier to apply for payroll support funds from the US Treasury, with other government and financing alternatives also in view. It is calculated that as much as USD320 million in cash outlay reductions from Allegiant's initial 2020 plan may be realised through the following measures:

Renegotiating payment terms and contracts with vendors;

Suspending all non essential capital expenditures;

Freezing hiring for all non essential roles;

Suspending stock buybacks and dividend payments;

Suspending nearly all contractor positions and subscriptions;

Suspending non essential training and travel.

Additionally, executives have now reduced their salaries by 50% and board members are foregoing cash compensations, while nearly 700 staff have volunteered for 60 days of leave at half pay.