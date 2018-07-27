Allegiant expects to see growth in ASMs, fuel costs in 2018

Allegiant Travel Company stated (25-Jul-2018) it expects scheduled and system ASMs to grow between 13% and 15% year-on-year in 3Q2018. The airline expects FY2018 ASM growth is expected to be between 9% and 11% due to slower than expected aircraft deliveries. 2018 fuel cost is expected to be USD2.35 per gallon and 2018 EPS is expected to be between USD9 and USD10 per share due to the expected higher fuel cost. Fuel expense is expected to increase approximately USD35 million from when guided in Nov-2017. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]