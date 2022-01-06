Allegiant enters agreement to purchase 50 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

Allegiant Travel Company entered (05-Jan-2022) an agreement with Boeing to purchase 50 new 737 MAX aircraft as part of efforts to modernise and expand its fleet. The multi year deal includes the purchase of 737 MAX 7 and 737-8200 models, as well as options to purchase 50 additional aircraft. Allegiant will take delivery of an initial group of aircraft in 2023, with remaining deliveries scheduled throughout 2024 and 2025. The carrier has also signed a 12 year exclusive maintenance agreement with CFM International for the LEAP engines which will power the fleet. This will also include support for Allegiant's existing Airbus fleet. It is Boeing's first agreement with an ULCC in the US. [more - original PR]