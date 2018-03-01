Allegiant average fare down to USD117 in 2017, USD45 from ancillaries

Allegiant VP fleet planning and corporate finance Robert Neal, speaking at the CAPA Global LCC Summit, reported (01-Mar-2018) Allegiant's average total fare per scheduled passenger decreased from USD137.23 in 2014 to USD129.35 in 2015, USD117.96 in 2016 and USD116.77 in 2017. Average total airfares in 2017 comprised USD67.4 from scheduled services, USD45.02 from ancillary air related charges and USD4.34 from ancillary third party products.