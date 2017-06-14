Allegiant signs lease agreement for 13 A320s

Allegiant Air signed (13-Jun-2017) an agreement with Aviation Lease and Finance Company (ALAFCO) to lease 13 A320 aircraft, another step in its planned transition to an all-Airbus fleet by 2019. The aircraft, with an average fleet age of eight years, are expected to enter service in 1Q2018, configured with 186 seats and powered by CFM56-5B engines. The agreement includes an option to purchase at the end of the lease term. This transaction brings Allegiant to a total of 92 Airbus aircraft either in service or committed for future delivery. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]