11-Apr-2018 11:12 AM
Allegiant Air, WOW air and Small Planet Airlines sign up for Airbus Skywise
Airbus announced (10-Apr-2018) Allegiant Air, WOW air and Small Planet Airlines signed for Airbus Skywise Predictive Maintenance services. Primera Air is also officially joining the group of airlines connecting to the Airbus open data platform Skywise. When including the recently announced deal with easyJet, this brings the total number of aircraft to be connected to Skywise to 2000. 12 airlines are now connected to the platform, including five via the shared value agreement Skywise Core (Bangkok Airways, Peach Aviation, Emirates, Primera and LATAM) and seven via the premium Skywise Predictive Services (easyJet, AirAsia, Asiana Airlines, Etihad Airways, Allegiant Air, WOW air, and Small Planet Airlines). [more - original PR]