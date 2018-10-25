Allegiant Air: Transition to Airbus fleet is nearly complete

Allegiant Air chairman and CEO Maurice Gallagher reported (24-Oct-2018) the carrier's transition to an all Airbus fleet is nearly complete. He said the decision to move the transition up by a year from 2019 to 2018 has "proven to be an excellent one given the higher fuel cost environment". He said the carrier anticipates available seat miles per gallon will increase by almost 40% in 2019, compared to the all MD-80 fleet from 2010. [more - original PR]