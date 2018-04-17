Allegiant Air says focus now on personalising prices for each individual consumer

Allegiant Air SVP commercial Lukas Johnson, speaking at the CAPA Americas Aviation Summit, stated (16-Apr-2018) there is not going to be a huge surge in new products over the next five to 10 years. He said most of the basic products being charged for on an airline ticket have been thought of or are already being charged for. He said the focus will be personalising prices for each individual consumer and maximising what an airline can charge for each product.