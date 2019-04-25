Become a CAPA Member
25-Apr-2019 1:00 PM

Allegiant Air outlines FY2019 guidance

Allegiant Air announced (24-Apr-2019) the following guidance for 2019:

  • Capacity (ASMs): +7.5%-9.5%;
    • Scheduled: +7.5%-9.5%;
  • Depreciation costs: USD150 million to USD160 million;
  • Airline operating cost per ASM excl fuel: -3.5% to -1.5%;
  • Non airline operating profit (loss): (USD17 million) to (USD12 million);
  • Interest cost: USD70 million to USD80 million;
  • Tax rate: 24%-25%;
  • Share count: 15.9 million;
  • Earnings per share: USD13.25 to USD14.75;
  • Fuel cost per gallon: USD2.26;
  • ASM/gallon: 81.0 to 83.0. [more - original PR]

