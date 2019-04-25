25-Apr-2019 1:00 PM
Allegiant Air outlines FY2019 guidance
Allegiant Air announced (24-Apr-2019) the following guidance for 2019:
- Capacity (ASMs): +7.5%-9.5%;
- Scheduled: +7.5%-9.5%;
- Depreciation costs: USD150 million to USD160 million;
- Airline operating cost per ASM excl fuel: -3.5% to -1.5%;
- Non airline operating profit (loss): (USD17 million) to (USD12 million);
- Interest cost: USD70 million to USD80 million;
- Tax rate: 24%-25%;
- Share count: 15.9 million;
- Earnings per share: USD13.25 to USD14.75;
- Fuel cost per gallon: USD2.26;
- ASM/gallon: 81.0 to 83.0. [more - original PR]