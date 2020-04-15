Become a CAPA Member
Loading
15-Apr-2020 8:13 AM

Allegiant Air delays opening of two aircraft bases & launch of service from Houston and Boston

Allegiant Air reported (14-Apr-2020) it is delaying the opening of aircraft bases at Des Moines International Airport and Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, scheduled to open in 2020, as well as postponing the launch of service from Houston William P Hobby Airport and Boston Logan International Airport. In addition to executives taking a 50% salary reduction, Allegiant chairman and CEO Maurice Gallagher and president John Redmond are no longer drawing salaries. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More