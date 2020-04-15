15-Apr-2020 8:13 AM
Allegiant Air delays opening of two aircraft bases & launch of service from Houston and Boston
Allegiant Air reported (14-Apr-2020) it is delaying the opening of aircraft bases at Des Moines International Airport and Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, scheduled to open in 2020, as well as postponing the launch of service from Houston William P Hobby Airport and Boston Logan International Airport. In addition to executives taking a 50% salary reduction, Allegiant chairman and CEO Maurice Gallagher and president John Redmond are no longer drawing salaries. [more - original PR]