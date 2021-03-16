16-Mar-2021 9:47 PM
All Nippon Airways updates international schedules for Apr-2021 to Jun-2021
All Nippon Airways (ANA) updated (16-Mar-2021) its Mar-2021 international operation rate to 19%, with plans to operate 1050 international frequencies from a planned 5549. The carrier's operation rate for 01-Apr-2021 to 30-Jun-2021 will also be 19%. In Mar-2021, ANA plans to continue to operate daily Tokyo Narita-Manila service until 31-Mar-2021, operate two additional Tokyo Haneda-Bangkok and two additional Tokyo Narita-Mumbai frequencies on an interim basis in Apr-2021. The carrier also plans to operate twice weekly Tokyo Haneda-Taipei Songshan service from 19-Apr-2021 until 30-Jun-2021. [more - original PR]