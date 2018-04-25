All Nippon Airways unveils the features of A380

All Nippon Airways (ANA) announced (25-Apr-2018) the features of its first A380 aircraft, which is also Japan's first A380, scheduled for launch in spring 2019. The aircraft will be deployed on ANA's Tokyo-Honolulu service. Details are as follows:

Configuration and seat products: Configured with eight first class, 56 business class, 73 premium economy class and 383 economy class seats, marking the first time ANA will offer first class on the route. The 383 economy class seats on the main deck includes 60 couch seats, making ANA the first airline in Japan to introduce a couch seat concept, which comprises three or four seats and passengers can lie on the seats by folding up the leg rests. Passengers will also receive a dedicated mattress;

Cabin interiors: All classes will have access to bar counters. Lastly, at the back of the main deck, ANA has created a multi-purpose room where new mothers will be able to tend to their babies and passengers will be able to change before arriving at their destination.