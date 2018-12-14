14-Dec-2018 9:33 AM
All Nippon Airways unveils Japan’s first A380
All Nippon Airways (ANA) announced (13-Dec-2018) its first A380 aircraft, scheduled for delivery in Mar-2019, rolled out of the Airbus paintshop in Hamburg with a special livery. The aircraft will now undergo completion of its cabin and enter the final phase of ground and flight tests in Hamburg. Each of ANA's three A380s will feature different livery. EVP Yutaka Ito said the A380 will be an "important addition to ANA's current fleet". [more - original PR - ANA] [more - original PR - Airbus]