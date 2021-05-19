19-May-2021 8:59 AM
All Nippon Airways to temporarily adjust Jun-2021 to Sep-2021 international schedules
All Nippon Airways (ANA) announced (18-May-2021) its operation rate on international services for May-2021 and Jun-2021 will be 19%, increasing to 21% in Jul-2021, then 19% in Aug-2021 and 20% in Sep-2021. From Jul-2021, ANA plans to resume Tokyo Narita-San Francisco and Tokyo Narita-Jakarta services, while increasing frequencies on Tokyo Narita-Los Angeles and Tokyo Narita-Singapore services. To meet increased demand for summer travel, ANA also plans to operate Tokyo Haneda-Seattle frequencies on select dates during Jun-2021 through Aug-2021. [more - original PR]