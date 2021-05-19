Become a CAPA Member
Loading
19-May-2021 8:59 AM

All Nippon Airways to temporarily adjust Jun-2021 to Sep-2021 international schedules

All Nippon Airways (ANA) announced (18-May-2021) its operation rate on international services for May-2021 and Jun-2021 will be 19%, increasing to 21% in Jul-2021, then 19% in Aug-2021 and 20% in Sep-2021. From Jul-2021, ANA plans to resume Tokyo Narita-San Francisco and Tokyo Narita-Jakarta services, while increasing frequencies on Tokyo Narita-Los Angeles and Tokyo Narita-Singapore services. To meet increased demand for summer travel, ANA also plans to operate Tokyo Haneda-Seattle frequencies on select dates during Jun-2021 through Aug-2021. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More