All Nippon Airways to 'proactively' target previously unserved routes

All Nippon Airways announced (23-Jan-2019) plans to accelerate growth by expanding its international route network in FY2019 ending Mar-2020. The carrier plans to "proactively" develop new routes to areas where service was not previously available, including Perth and Chennai. The carrier also plans to further strengthen the 'Tokyo metropolitan dual hub model', making full use of Tokyo Narita Airport and Tokyo Haneda Airport. ANA said it will continue to maintain and improve profitability by optimising the size of aircraft in accordance with demand trends and the competitive environment, and flexibly adjusting aircraft types in use. [more - original PR]