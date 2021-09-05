5-Sep-2021 10:27 PM
All Nippon Airways to operate 20% of planned international schedules in Sep-2021, 21% in Oct-2021
All Nippon Airways announced (02-Sep-2021) plans to operate 20% of its planned international schedules in Sep-2021 and 21% in Oct-2021. From 01-Oct-2021, the carrier plans to increase frequency on Tokyo Haneda-New York and from Tokyo Narita to Houston and Washington to "accommodate the growing demand for flights between Japan and the United States as well as connecting flights between Asia and North America". [more - original PR]