19-Oct-2020 5:24 PM

All Nippon Airways to operate 15% of planned international frequencies in Nov-2020

All Nippon Airways scheduled (19-Oct-2020) plans to operate 14% of its originally planned international frequencies between 26-Oct-2020 and 31-Oct-2020, and operate 15% of originally planned frequencies in Nov-2020. 

