19-Oct-2020 5:24 PM
All Nippon Airways to operate 15% of planned international frequencies in Nov-2020
All Nippon Airways scheduled (19-Oct-2020) plans to operate 14% of its originally planned international frequencies between 26-Oct-2020 and 31-Oct-2020, and operate 15% of originally planned frequencies in Nov-2020.
- Key highlights include:
- Tokyo Narita-Qingdao and Tokyo Narita-Guangzhou services will be resumed, operating weekly until the end of Nov-2020;
- Hanoi-Tokyo Narita frequency will increase from twice to five times weekly. [more - original PR]