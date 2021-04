All Nippon Airways announced (09-Apr-2021) plans to offer on the ground dining experience with its two A380s (JA381A, JA382A) in May-2021. The service will be offered on 22-May-2021, 29-May-2021 and 30-May-2021. Fares range from JPY8500 (USD77.5) for premium economy class, JPY29,800 (USD271.6) for business class and JPY59,800 (USD545) for first class. [more - original PR - Japanese]