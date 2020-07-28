All Nippon Airways reduces planned Aug-2020 operation rate from 88% to 77%

All Nippon Airways (ANA) announced (27-Jul-2020) an additional 2717 domestic frequency suspensions between 01-Aug-2020 and 31-Aug-2020, which will see the airline operate 77% of its original plan prior to the coronavirus pandemic. The adjustment is due to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Japan. ANA initially planned to operate 88% of its scheduled frequencies in Aug-2020, anticipating a recovery in travel demand. [more - original PR - Japanese]