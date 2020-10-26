26-Oct-2020 3:40 PM
All Nippon Airways plans to operate 15% to 17% of normal schedule for Nov-2020 to Jan-2021
All Nippon Airways (ANA) announced (26-Oct-2020) plans to operate 818 (15%) of its initially planned 5366 international frequencies in Nov-2020. The operation ratio will be 15% in Nov-2020, 17% in Dec-2020 and 17% in Jan-2021. Key highlights are as follows:
- Frequency on Bangkok-Tokyo Narita and Yangon-Tokyo Narita services will increase in Nov-2020, while Tokyo Haneda-Delhi service will tentatively resume once weekly;
- Tokyo Haneda-San Francisco service will commence and Tokyo Haneda-New York service will resume in Dec-2020;
- Also in Dec-2020. Frequencies on Tokyo Haneda-Ho Chi Minh City, Tokyo Haneda-Manila, Tokyo Haneda-Los Angeles and Tokyo Narita-Mexico services will increase. ANA will offer one round trip per week between Tokyo Haneda and Delhi tentatively, while also introducing weekly Yangon-Tokyo Narita;
- Tokyo Haneda-Seattle and Tokyo Narita-Brussels services will resume according to the expected demand during the end of year and New Year holiday period. [more - original PR]