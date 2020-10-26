Become a CAPA Member
26-Oct-2020 3:40 PM

All Nippon Airways plans to operate 15% to 17% of normal schedule for Nov-2020 to Jan-2021

All Nippon Airways (ANA) announced (26-Oct-2020) plans to operate 818 (15%) of its initially planned 5366 international frequencies in Nov-2020. The operation ratio will be 15% in Nov-2020, 17% in Dec-2020 and 17% in Jan-2021. Key highlights are as follows:

