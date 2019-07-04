All Nippon Airways joins Plug and Play's global ecosystem

All Nippon Airways (ANA) announced (03-Jul-2019) plans to join Plug and Play, a global innovation platform intended to bring together leaders from startups and the world's largest companies. Under the three year partnership, ANA hopes to benefit from insights offered by market leading startups working in the travel and hospitality sectors. Later in Jul-2019, ANA will also open operations for its 'Dealflow' programme designed to pair startups with technologies and services that can help the airline remain at the forefront of problem solving and innovation. [more - original PR]